RSV cases continue to rise in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Back in June, we informed you about the rise in a virus known as RSV. It stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly impacting children.

We are seeing a peak in the those cases, which is uncommon for this time of year.

It seems we have made a swap. What is mostly seen during the late fall and winter seasons is now prevalent in the summer.

“It’s a very common virus that we see in children. It’s one of the most common causes of admission to hospitals in young children,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Infection Prevention Medical Director.

It can affect anyone, even adults. Dr. Hysmith said the worst cases are usually in children who are under two years old.

“They can get pretty severe lung disease from RSV. It’s also very important in children that have underlying medical conditions,” said Dr. Hysmith.

Typically, cases go up in the winter. Thanks to COVID-19, we are peaking in the summer.

“In combating COVID-19 with mask requirements, social distancing, we also drastically decreased the RSV last season, as well as the influenza,” said Dr. Hysmith. “RSV was sort of hanging out in the background at a very low level.”

Now that many restrictions have been lifted, the situation has changed.

“We’re seeing the rise that we would have seen in the winter of last year.”

Let’s put it in terms of numbers.

“We did not have a season last year. The numbers we’re seeing right now would have set at the very middle of November where we were in 2019,” said Dr. Hysmith.

About 300 cases tested positive at Le Bonheur the first week and a half of this month.

What should you look out for when it comes to symptoms?

“Adults, anytime that you have severe congestion, runny nose,” said Dr. Hysmith.

Symptoms can be similar in kids.

“Anytime there’s any trouble breathing. Parents will notice that kids may have difficulty taking breaths,” said Dr. Hysmith.

Some children also experience severe congestion.

Those cases that are less severe may not require hospital admittance.

“It does go away on its own,” said Dr. Hysmith. “RSV typically has a five to six day course. You’ll get infected on day one. Then usually by day three is when you’re at your worst, as far as clinically when the worst symptoms occur. Then it goes down the next three days.”