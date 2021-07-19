‘Run with Ray’ event includes Community Health Fair

Shelby County Schools hosts the 2nd Annual Run With Ray On The River 2.1K, featuring SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you run, jog, or walk, or if you have a child in Shelby County Schools, an upcoming event hosted by SCS is for you.

You can sign up now to participate in Shelby County Schools’ 2nd Annual Run With Ray On The River 2.1K. The event is Saturday, August 7, which is two days before the first day of the 2021-2022 school year, at Beale Street Landing. Run with Ray also includes a Community Health Fair which will offer basic screenings to the community and SCS employees. Check in for Run with Ray starts at 7am, and the 2.1K (1.3 miles) run begins at 8am.

Participants are encouraged to wear your school t-shirt, or you are more than welcome to wear a costume! All participants will receive a race bib, timing chip, and a link to a downloadable finish line photo and instant results.

Organizers will release parking details with registrants prior to the day of event. Click here to register.