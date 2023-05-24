Ryan Seacrest opens 'Seacrest Studio' at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation opened 'Seacrest Studio' Wednesday, part of a $95 million expansion for the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital have a new way to learn and grow, thanks to The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

The organization opened 'Seacrest Studio' Wednesday, part of a $95 million expansion for the hospital. The new state-of-the-art 1,275 square foot broadcast center will allow kids to express themselves through media.

Patients will have the opportunity to host their own radio and television shows, play games, watch live musical performances, and interview celebrity guests.

The Seacrest Studio is on the first floor of the hospital, and will provide a variety of programming to patients, whether they are physically in the studio or watching through a closed-circuit network from their rooms.