"Safer at Home" order issued by Knox County Health Department

The order directs closure of all non-essential businesses and encourages people to stay at home if at all possible.

The Knox County Health Department issued a "Safer at Home" order Monday that will last two weeks. It starts at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.

It orders all non-essential businesses to close and encourages people to stay at home and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, if at all possible. Businesses with questions are encouraged to call 311.

As a helpful point of reference for practicing social distance, according to the county, residents should assume others outside have the virus regardless of whether they show any symptoms.

A list of non-essential businesses can be found on the Knox County Health Department website. These include salons, tattoo parlors and similar kinds of businesses.

Essential businesses include grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities; these are not affected by the order.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said that the order is meant to help slow the rate of coronavirus cases spreading in Knox County, called "flattening the curve." By flattening the curve, healthcare systems will be more likely to be able to handle an influx of COVID-19 cases.

The health department also said there were at least nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Knox County, as of Sunday.

For now city and county parks remain open.

Buchanan, director of the KCHD, said Monday that there are confirmed coronavirus cases due to community spread — instances when the patient does not have a travel history or a direct connection to another case of COVID-19.

She also emphasized during a press conference that so long as people continue to follow social distancing and other CDC guidelines, Knox County healthcare systems should be able to withstand the spread of coronavirus regardless of what other counties do.

“This is a necessary, pro-active step to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a statement. "Thank you, Dr. Buchanan, and thank you all for your cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time. We will get through this together.”

Last week, the county health department closed bars and ordered restaurants to go to carry-out only or severely limit the number of people inside in the county.

Mayor Kincannon also ordered gyms and public event venues closed.

"We understand the significant and, in many cases, devastating impact this will have on our families and local businesses, but we are hopeful this action will help save lives,” said Buchanan. “Now is a time for our community to come together and support each other in several ways: protecting those most at risk of serious illness and finding creative ways to support individuals and businesses most affected by this order.”

If you have a question about your health, you're advised to call your primary care physician.