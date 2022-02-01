Saint Francis Bartlett to consolidate labor, delivery unit into Memphis campus

Saint Francis in Bartlett will continue to offer gynecological care and related surgical services, and access to diagnostics and obstetrician offices.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — As part of efforts to continue to expand and enhance women's services at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis and offer more specialized locations at each of their hospitals, the labor and delivery unit in Bartlett will be consolidated into its existing program in Memphis.

According to a statement from the hospital, the transition will provide maternity patients with access to a broader range of specialized services for moms and babies, including a Level II NICU and in-house obstetrical trained nurse practitioners 24/7 at Saint Francis in Memphis, which offers more robust and consistent physician coverage to support the community’s obstetrician needs.

The hospital added the move will allow them to improve capacity, aesthetics, and clinical technology for a "more memorable and patient-centric birthing experience, combined with sophisticated care".

The program already includes features they can build upon, like their family-friendly post-partum suites.