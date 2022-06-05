x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Saint Francis Hospital's Novice RN Program hopes to fill the gap for new nurses

Hospital leaders said because of COVID, many new nursing graduates nationwide did not get the needed hands-on experience.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The added strain of the pandemic has hit the nursing profession perhaps harder than many others.

Some have found new opportunities, or left the field entirely, and that's creating a void that needs to be filled by fresh-faced recruits.

Saint Francis Hospital is starting a new novice Registered Nurse (RN) program to hopefully fill the void.

Hospital leaders said because of COVID, many new nursing graduates nationwide did not get the needed hands-on experience. They are hoping this program will bridge that gap and allow new nurses hands-on experience while under the guidance of experienced preceptors.

Learn more about the program HERE.

Nursing leaders at Saint Francis were excited to address nursing students at Southwest Tennessee Community College today...

Posted by Saint Francis Hospital - Memphis on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

RELATED: Meet the Memphis doctor who became the face of the city's COVID updates

RELATED: Saint Francis nurse practitioner shares how to avoid the sniffles this allergy season

RELATED: Memphis heart patient talks TAVR procedure during Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day