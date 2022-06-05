Saint Francis Hospital's Novice RN Program hopes to fill the gap for new nurses

Hospital leaders said because of COVID, many new nursing graduates nationwide did not get the needed hands-on experience.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The added strain of the pandemic has hit the nursing profession perhaps harder than many others.

Some have found new opportunities, or left the field entirely, and that's creating a void that needs to be filled by fresh-faced recruits.

Saint Francis Hospital is starting a new novice Registered Nurse (RN) program to hopefully fill the void.

Hospital leaders said because of COVID, many new nursing graduates nationwide did not get the needed hands-on experience. They are hoping this program will bridge that gap and allow new nurses hands-on experience while under the guidance of experienced preceptors.



Learn more about the program HERE.