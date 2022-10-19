Saint Francis is making time to help women get their mammograms

Mammos After Dark is happening the next two Fridays – once at Saint Francis-Memphis and once at Saint Francis-Bartlett.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prevention is key to beating breast cancer. But between work, family, and just life in general, not everyone can get a mammogram during typical office hours.

So Saint Francis Hospitals are staying up late for those who need it. The hospitals are hosting Mammos After Dark.

"This is just so important for women to come out and take advantage of these events,” said Gina Lavelle, Radiology Manager at Saint Francis-Bartlett. "We have extended our screening mammogram hours."

"We make it more convenient so that women can come out. Sometimes they can't break away during the daytime hours,” said Lavelle.

"Early detection is what saved my life,” said Leann Beasley, a breast cancer warrior. “I had a mammogram at the Mammos After Dark… Within a couple of days, I got the phone call that something showed up. It was actually cancer."

“As women we tend to put the care of others before our own. So, this is a great time to take care of themselves so that they can take care of others,” said Lavelle.

"Thankfully mine was caught very, very early. It was a stage one,” said Beasley.

Mammograms can save lives.

"Mammograms are not the nightmare that everybody makes them out to be. it is a very small amount of uncomfortableness that can save you… can save your life,” said Beasley.

"St. Francis has two events that we are hosting. One is at our Park location and one is at our St. Francis Bartlett location,” said Lavelle.

The first one at Park is Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 901-765-3279 to schedule an appointment.

The one at St. Francis Bartlett is Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 901-820-7575 to schedule an appointment.

"We all feed off of each other. And that's what this is about,” said Beasley. "We're all a team. We're all a tribe and that's what it takes.”