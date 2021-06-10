Select Specialty Hospital moves to 10th floor at Methodist University Hospital

“Our patients can stay with us for at least 25 days in order to receive medically complex services.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's called a hospital within a hospital, and now critically ill patients who need more time to recover before going home have a new place to stay.

Select Specialty Hospital has moved to the tenth floor of Methodist University Hospital. It specializes in patients who need more time to recover from a range of conditions such as COVID-19, stroke, heart failure, as well those needing ventilators to breathe.

“Our patients can stay with us for at least 25 days in order to receive medically complex services. Those services include pulmonary services such as ventilator waning, including those patients who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Chief Executive Officer Marcia Taylor. Select Specialty Hospital has enough private beds for 39 patients.