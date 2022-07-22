Senior health fair helps Mid-Southerners get healthy and exercise

The fair at the Central library also provided free health screenings and more for local seniors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South seniors looking for health care resources headed to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library Friday for a senior health fair.

60 vendors were on hand to help seniors navigate the complicated world of finding the right care. They also provided free screenings, COVID vaccines, exercise classes, and more. A Q&A session was also held so folks could get answers for their concerns.

“We just need seniors to get this. This information session is totally important and provide resources information to get seniors connected, get them socially connected, get them moving, get them exercising to help them boost their self-confidence, break the isolation and help them keep a healthy lifestyle, and keep them healthy,” said Wang-Ying Glasgow, the adult services coordinator.