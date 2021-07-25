Shelby County Commission Black Caucus hosts ‘Resource the Block’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners were out in Memphis Sunday helping ‘resource the block.’ Tami Sawyer and Mickell Lowery set up shop at Glenview park near Cooper-Young.
Visitors received free produce, doctor's checkups, and workouts.
Sawyer said this district, and many others represented by the Black Caucus, contain vast food and health deserts.
“We're trying to get people in the community access to healthy foods as many people know we live in food deserts. That means that folks can’t just walk or take a quick drive to a grocery store that has fruits and vegetables. So many of us only have access to corner stores with soda and chips and fatty foods. I’m on my own health journey, so it was important for me to partner and bring that journey here to the city,” Sawyer said.
Sunday’s event was meant to be an early stepping stone to clawing back some of the resources lost over time in the area. Similar programs have shown good results in other parts of the country.