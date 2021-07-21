Shelby County Commission meets Dr. Michelle Taylor, who has been nominated as new director of health department

"I am looking forward to giving back to this community and serving in the best way I know how," said Dr. Taylor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will soon be a new person officially in charge of the Shelby County Health Department. The Shelby County Commission met with Dr. Michelle Taylor, nominated as the new director by Mayor Lee Harris.

The commission is expected to confirm Dr. Taylor to the position Monday.

Born and raised in Memphis, she has degrees from the Mid-South, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins. She also served in the Air National Guard, and has served several years with the Shelby County Health Department.

Leaders said she is qualified to help fellow Memphians with their health.

"Dr. Taylor brings all the greatest qualities we could imagine for a candidate in this moment for the Shelby County Health Department. A pediatrician with significant public health experience, someone from a military family, and is devoted to public service, and someone who is rooted in Memphis and understands what makes our community special and what our challenges are,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

"I am looking forward to giving back to this community and serving in the best way I know how, and I really appreciate the confidence of not only the mayor and the board of commissioners, but the entire community. I will work to gain your trust and I'm looking forward to serving,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor said this was a full circle moment for her since Wednesday also marked five years since she rang the bell after finishing her breast cancer chemotherapy.

Dr. Taylor is expected to start her new position on August 2nd.