Shelby County Government building has upgraded for the public's health

New technology is in place to make sure anyone who enters the building is healthy and feels safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — If you head to the Shelby County Government building anytime soon, you can expect to see some technology upgrades.

Anyone who enters the building will be asked to scan a QR code with their phone and a series of questions aligned with the health directives will pop up.

Temperature checks will also be done digitally.

For those that do not have a phone, there will be iPads set up for you to answer the questions.

The goal is to make sure everyone coming in and out of the building, whether you are a visitor or county employee, is healthy.

"What we've done is go from a process that was about 20-25 seconds a person for screening to about 3-5 seconds per person and have a trial to know who is in the building and provide that extra layer of safety and protection" says Zachary Ferguson, Administrator for Performance and Quality Management.

The new upgrades are thanks to the county's IT Department and they were rolled out about 2 weeks ago.

Government leaders want to eventually get this same process implemented in other county buildings and schools.