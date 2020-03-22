Shelby County Health Department and Mayor Lee Harris working to combat spread coronavirus as cases increase

Shelby County Health Department Director said do not wait to quarantine if you are feeling sick.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has been closely monitoring hundreds of people who have possibly come in contact with COVID-19. Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said it's more important than ever to stop the local spread of the virus.

"We have monitored over 266 people and 196 of those individuals have been clear and that means we have 70 people who are either in quarantine or self-monitoring," Haushalter said.

There are currently 42 cases of the virus in Shelby County. Haushalter hopes the health departments and state leaders in the tri-state area will work together, so the spread is of the virus is limited.

"There is continued spread within family units, work units as well as now into the community, so it’s really critical that we take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into our community," Haushalter said.

There was concern after a St. Jude employee who works in patient care tested positive for coronavirus. Haushalter said they are closely monitoring this case like others, but they take all cases no matter where they happen seriously.