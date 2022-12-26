Flooding from burst pipes cause Shelby County Health Department headquarters to close

The health department said all services at their 1826 Sycamore View location are unaffected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said their headquarters location at 814 Jefferson Avenue will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28 due to flooding caused by broken water lines.

The health department said all appointments at this clinic will be rescheduled, and services at their location on 1826 Sycamore View Road, as well as satellite offices, are unaffected.

Vital Records services will be available at the Sycamore View location from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a press conference Monday, MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen said they are prioritizing health care facilities when it comes to restoring water pressure and fixing leaks caused by freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend.