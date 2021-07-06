Shelby County Health Department is nipping the West Nile virus in the bud

A mosquito tested positive for the virus in Collierville so SCHD is spraying affected neighborhoods.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is stepping up its fight against mosquitoes and the West Nile virus with Collierville being ground zero.

A mosquito in Collierville's 38017 zip code tested positive for West Nile. So, SCHD is spraying affected neighborhoods this week. The schedule for the rest of the week is:

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 - 38017, 38028, 38139

Thursday, July 8, 2021 - 38028, 38125, 38138, 38139

The best way to protect yourself and your neighbors is to remove any standing water around your home. That will keep the mosquitoes from breeding.

