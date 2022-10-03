Here's where the Shelby County Health Department is offering the flu vaccine

The vaccine is available at no cost to those with health insurance and on a sliding fee scale for those without insurance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time again to get a flu shot.

The Shelby County Health Department is now offering the influenza vaccine at two immunization clinics and five public health clinics across the area.

The flu vaccine is available at all Shelby County Health Department clinics from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. (The Collierville clinic is only open on Tuesday and Thursday.)

No appointment is necessary at any of these public health clinics:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic 1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday Only, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) 167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic 1287 Southland Mall, 38116

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic 1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134



A flu vaccine is recommended for anyone over the age of 6 months. Influenza season usually runs from October to May each year, with most cases in the area usually reported in February.

The following groups of people are considered especially vulnerable and are strongly advised to get the vaccine:

Children younger than 5 years of age, especially those younger than 2 years old

Women who are currently pregnant or plan to become pregnant

Caregivers of children aged 5 and younger and household contacts

Caregivers of adults with medical conditions which could put them at risk

The flu vaccine is especially recommended for people with certain health conditions including:

Chronic lung diseases, including asthma

Heart disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppression due to medication or illness

Obesity

Getting a flu shot also helps protect those who can’t get the vaccination, such as babies under 6 months of age and people with a severe allergy to the vaccine.