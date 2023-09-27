Shelby County Health Department to provide free immunizations for children

The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Teaching and Learning Academy for Shelby County children 17 and younger.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is teaming up with community partners to provide children with free immunizations required for school attendance this Saturday.

The vaccination event will be held Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Teaching and Learning Academy on 2485 Union Avenue and is open to all Shelby County children who are 17 years old and younger.

Vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Parents and guardians are asked to bring the child’s insurance card and vaccination records if they have them available.

“Immunizations are the key to keeping our children healthy and ready to learn this school year,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Department Director-Health Officer. “We are pleased to offer this valuable service during weekend hours, for the convenience of working parents. We thank Memphis-Shelby County Schools and all our community partners who made this event possible.”