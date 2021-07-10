Shelby County Health Departments holds Saturday clinic to help parents get ready for back-to-school

If you missed the clinic this Saturday, it is all happening again next Saturday, June 17th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For kids going back to school, summer is flying by this year. Shelby County Schools start back in less than a month.

Saturday, the Shelby County Health Department had special hours to help parents get their students' required vaccinations and get shot records updated. The clinic also offered COVIS-19 vaccines to children ages 12 and up. The vaccine is not required but recommended.

Parents could also get a copy of their child's birth certificate for $15.

Officials said most people were in and out in a matter of minutes.

"The longer you wait to do this, the more likely you will be in a long line trying to navigate what you need,” said Lasonya Hall, Interim Director with the Shelby Co. Health Dept. “This is easy access. We've got multiple units up and running."

The clinic wasn't just for kids. Their parents were also able to get up to date on their shots or get the COVID vaccine.