Shelby County health experts offer new guidance to Mid-South school districts

The health department is overseeing district re-opening proposals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Shelby County School districts attempt to return children to the classroom safely and smoothly next month, the health department is closely reviewing the detailed proposals.

"If there's something we see in the plan that could be revised to make it a safer environment, we give that feedback," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

The health department doesn't give final approval to the area district reopening proposals. Still, Dr. Haushalter said local health experts are strongly against one idea by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"We - that being the joint task force - are not endorsing the three to six foot distancing for children who return to school. One, as educators, you want to plan for social distancing and masking, but for parents when you review the plan for your school, you want to look at six feet as the gold standard," Dr. Haushalter said.

If area schools do re-open as planned, Dr. Haushalter promised quick assistance if students or staff test positive.

"If there is a cluster perhaps within a particular school or classroom, we will work with that school to do additional testing," Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter also wants to reinstate the Shelby County Board of Health, disbanded more than a century ago. The board would be made up of two doctors, a nurse, a pharmacist, a dentist, a veterinarian, and a citizen.

"There are individuals on the board who have different expertise and can shed light on issues, so they have a more informed decision as a community when we take actions as a community," Dr. Haushalter said.

If the Shelby County commission approves the Board of Health next week, the health director expects the positions will be appointed in the next month or so.

The positions would be unpaid but influential.