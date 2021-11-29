Shelby County monitoring COVID-19 samples for Omicron variant

Testing of samples began after the World Health Organization named Omicron as a variant of concern.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Health Department confirmed that it began monitoring COVID-19 testing samples for the Omicron variant last weekend. In a statement, SCHD said several laboratories in Shelby County will perform DNA sequencing. Testing of virus samples began shortly after the World Health Organization named Omicron as a variant of concern.

The Omicron variant was first discovered earlier this month in Botswana. At this point, there are no confirmed cases in the United States, so we can't say if it is circulating in the Mid-South. Though doctors do believe it is just a matter of time before confirmation occurs.

"The severity you hope is not as bad," said Dr. Hiren Pokarna, Infectious Disease Specialist.

The Omicron variant is a cause for concern — but not panic.



We will fight this variant with science and speed — not chaos and confusion. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 29, 2021

South African data has suggested symptoms with the Omicron may not be as severe is as previous strains, according to Pokarna. However, he said it is much more contagious.

Pokharna said the original strains' transmission rate was like 1 to 3. Every one person with COVID-19 passed it to 1 to 3 people. He said the Delta transmission was 1 to 6-8. Omicron is very contagious and, according to Pokharna, transmits at 1 to 8+.

South Africa's low vaccination rate of 23% is one reason Pokharna said the virus is spreading so quickly. The hope is that the higher USA vaccination rate will give residents more protection once it arrives in the states.

However, how effective the current vaccine is against Omicron is unknown. As a result, the United States issued a travel ban from South Africa and seven countries, hoping to slow the spread of the variant.

Midsouth doctors are concerned that people traveled this past Thanksgiving weekend and will be traveling for the upcoming holidays with the possibility of a new variant circulating. That said, doctors point out we have more resources than we did a year ago.

"The thing is, we are much better prepared than we were at the beginning of the pandemic. We have vaccines available. We have available medications. So yes, we are concerned, but I don't think we need to go into panic mode at this time," said Pokharna.

However, because of Omicron's existence in the world this holiday season, doctors say people do need to be cautious in crowded spaces, wear masks, and get vaccinated.

Here is the statement released by the Shelby County Health Department: