How Shelby County residents can get free HIV & STD screenings next week

The testing runs Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Sexual Health Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Credit: ra2 studio - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County residents can get free HIV and STD screenings next week for Sexually Transmitted Disease Awareness Week.

The Shelby County health Department is offering the screenings as part of the nationwide observance, aimed at raising awareness of sexually transmitted infections and how to prevent, test for, and treat them.

The testing from Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Sexual Health Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

These are ‘fast track screenings’ and are for those with no recognized STI symptoms. Those with symptoms shout call 901-222-9385 for an appointment.

From the health department: “Sexually transmitted infections can cause few or no symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 people in the U.S. have an STI at any given time. Young people are at particular risk: almost half of all new sexually transmitted infections in 2018 were among people aged 15 to 24. 

Shelby County Health Department’s Sexual Health Clinic provides affordable and confidential testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections by appointment. To make an appointment, call the Sexual Health Clinic’s appointment line: 901-222-9385, open Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.”

Why getting a mammogram is so important for women's health