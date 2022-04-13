Shelby County, University of Memphis team up to provide mental health services for middle & high school students

'Tele-suites’ with mental health counselors from U of M’s SMART Center will provide 30 to 45-minute online counseling and psychotherapy services for students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Government is partnering with the University of Memphis to provide local students access to mental health services.

They are opening ‘tele-suites’ where mental health counselors from U of M’s SMART Center can provide 30 to 45-minute online counseling and psychotherapy services. The service is aimed at middle and high school students in the Memphis area.

“Everyone should have access to mental health care, including our youth,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “Studies have shown that mental health services for youth and their families can make a tremendous difference in their lives. This is particularly true now, after the harrowing time we have all had because of the pandemic.”

The SMART Center is a clinic that provides tele-services for behavioral health for youth and their families in the Mid-South. Students will be able to log on at ten locations so far: Trezevant High School, Booker T. Washington High School, Booker T. Washington Wellness Center, Cordova Middle School, Grandview Heights Middle School, Hamilton K-8 School, Hamilton High School, Westside Middle School, MLK Prep High School, and the Youth & Family Resource Center.

“We know the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the need for youth to have access to mental health services. But history has shown us that referrals or appointments to mental health providers won’t work if children can’t get to those providers. With these mental health tele-suites, we’ll be able to connect students with online counseling services and provide hope and relief for young people in need,” said Janet Lo, Shelby County Nonprofit Committee Co-Chair and Community Partnerships Manager.

The Shelby County Commission approved a resolution April 11 to donate ten computers for the SMART Center services.

“Those of us who work with young people at the University of Memphis SMART Center are happy to be part of this important collaboration. This donation of computers from Shelby County will allow us to connect with students who under other circumstances, have extreme difficulties accessing mental health care,” said Dr. Susan Elswick, University of Memphis Smart Center Founder.