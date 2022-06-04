Sleeves Up Shelby County Wellness Fair coming to Frayser June 4

It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the grand re-opening of the Ed Rice Community Center located at 2907 N Watkins Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The free Sleeves Up Shelby County Summer Wellness fair is coming to Frayer June 4, 2022.

The fair offers mental health counseling, nutrition advice, outdoor activities, giveaways, and more.

There will be booths set up offering a host of different services and answering questions. Anyone who visits the booths will get a summer gift as well. There will also be free health and wellness kits and gifts for anyone who shows their TennCare or EBT cards.

There’s fun at the fair at well, with face painters, caricature artists, bouncy houses, and slides.

“Our June 4 Summer Wellness Fair will bring health resources directly to the community. We are excited to provide counseling services, wellness kits, and much more to people in a place they trust,” said Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis.

The fair is hosted by Leadership Memphis, Volunteer Memphis, and the Shelby County Health Department, along with the Memphis Housing and Community Development and Memphis Parks.

It’s free to attend. Find more information at https://volunteermemphis.org/summer-wellness-fair/.