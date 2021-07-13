Smile! UT Health Science Center opens new dental clinic

You have to call the clinic at 901-448-2343 to set up a screening appointment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The UT Health Science Center held a "floss-cutting" ceremony Tuesday for its new dental clinic.

The Advanced Education In General Dentistry Clinic is on the the 3rd floor of the Dunn Dental Building on Union Avenue. Dental resident students working on their clinical training residency will be supervised by degreed and licensed dentists while working at the clinic. They will offer comprehensive dental care for adults without the high cost of a private practice.

“We're really excited, because this opportunity will allow more patients in our community to come, accommodate more patients. These will be patients whose cases may be a little more complicated than a dental student would treat, and these are actual dental graduates. These are dentists that will be treating them,” explained Dr. James Ragain, Dean College of Dentistry.

