Social work professor says link between mental health, crime magnified by 'lack of resources'

“We are expecting our police force to be the first responders to mental health issues when we need earlier systems," said Dr. Elena Delavega.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — More beds are coming for court-ordered mental health evaluations.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced more beds will be added to the state hospital, MMHI.

For many generations, mental health has been stigmatized and swept under the rug.

SCSO said of the over 1,000 mental health calls they’ve responded to this year – trained deputies can respond and the right treatment.

“What we see in law enforcement is not necessarily an issue with a bad person or what have you, they’re just experiencing a mental health crisis and we all go through it with the holidays that’s coming up.”

SCSO Sheriff Floyd Bonner said his office has gotten 1,500 calls since October this year.

With MMHI beds increasing from 8 to 18 he’s hoping court-ordered evaluations will move a bit quicker.

“They have an opportunity to come in Alliance does, and get that family that needed resources and hopefully that’s an alternative to going to jail.”

SCSO's 320 Crisis Intervention Trained deputies work closely with alliance healthcare when mental health crisis calls come in.

Social work professor said in Memphis – like the rest of the country the pandemic’s impact on mental health calls are taking a toll.

“We have a number of stressors," said Dr. Elena Delavega. "So lack of early diagnosis, lack of diagnosis, people are considered to be criminals when in fact they’re sick and need treatment.”

Early detection way before law enforcement needs to be called - can slow down the problem.

“We are expecting our police force to be the first responders to mental health issues when we need earlier systems, systems of early detection, early treatment…and we don’t have those things,” said Dr. Delavega.