Some restaurants relieved after heath department loosens COVID-19 restrictions

The Shelby County Health Department announced the newest health directive on Wednesday easing COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — You’ll soon be able to dine later at your favorite restaurant.

The Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday health directive 18, which loosens COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

One restaurant is likening the covid-19 restrictions like a roller coaster while another business owner agrees this latest directive is giving him a sigh of relief.

“It’s been a long and arduous road,” said James Taras, co-owner of Jim’s Place Grille. “We think we’re seeing some light though. The obvious problems with all the restrictions are group dining, bigger dining.”

Taras said the newest health directive will help with his business.

“Lifting capacity restrictions and still going by the guidelines is definitely beneficial because again the demand of the customer has been there.”

A key part of directive 18 states there will be no more capacity restrictions on indoor dining.

However, there must be six feet in distance between tables and groups of two at bars

Food and drink services last until midnight and indoor smoking is allowed but not recommended.

Today the Shelby County Health Department issued Health Directive No. 18 that lifts some restrictions from businesses, especially restaurants. We are able to do it because of YOUR continued efforts to slow transmission of #COVID19. https://t.co/MixRGvjjgq pic.twitter.com/kWoc0LqpYj — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 17, 2021

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster,” said Eric Bourgeois of Bardog Tavern. “I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. But it seems to me that despite if you look outside the 5, 6, or 8 inches of snow I think we’re slowly getting back to what we would have considered normal.”

Bourgeois said the extended hours will greatly benefit the business.

“We’re really excited about going back to midnight. It’s more conducive to what we like to do as a bar. The place really it’s rocking and rolling after that 10 p.m. time.”

After the back and forth of easing and tightening COVID-19 restrictions, Bardog Tavern is grateful for the support of customers.

“The community you’ve had our backs,” said Bourgeois. “We want to be able to let you know we’re going to be there for you as we get out of this pandemic.”

The health department explained although COVID-19 remains a threat, the community has seen reduced transmission of the virus for more than 14 days.