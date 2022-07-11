x
Health

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto opens new building

The new build added 20,000 square feet to the original facility.
Credit: Baptist Memorial Hospital

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has finally completed its $19 million emergency expansion and renovation project, and the hospital will host a grand opening for its new medical office building Monday, July 11 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto Campus at 10 a.m.

According to the hospital, comprehensive cancer services, primary care, pulmonary medicine, diagnostic imaging, and other services will all be available at the one location.

