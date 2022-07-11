Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto opens new building

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has finally completed its $19 million emergency expansion and renovation project, and the hospital will host a grand opening for its new medical office building Monday, July 11 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto Campus at 10 a.m.
According to the hospital, comprehensive cancer services, primary care, pulmonary medicine, diagnostic imaging, and other services will all be available at the one location.
The new build added 20,000 square feet to the original facility.