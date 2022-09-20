Southern College of Optometry’s Eye Center helps Memphians see a brighter tomorrow

“We’ve been very privileged to be able to serve a number of Memphians & individuals from the Mid-South regardless of their ability to pay,” said Dr. James Venable.

In the medical district of Memphis, the Southern College of Optometry is working to make sure all Mid-Southerners see a brighter tomorrow.

They train new physicians and provide care for folks across the Mid-South.

“We’ve been recognized as turning out the best, young optometric physician in the country for well over a decade,” said Dr. James E. Venable, Vice President for Clinical Programs for the Southern College of Optometry.

The college runs The Eye Center, which is connected to the main building on the Southern College of Optometry campus at 1245 Madison Ave.

“We’ve been very privileged to be able to serve a number of Memphians and individuals from the Mid-South regardless of their ability to pay,” said Dr. Venable.

The Southern College of Optometry is only one of 23 colleges of optometry in the country.

“Today is a very special day for us here at Southern College of Optometry. 20 years ago today, we opened this 48,000 square-foot facility, which allowed us the opportunity to grow from a previously 23,000 square-foot facility - and provide on average 26,000 additional patients each year an opportunity to receive much needed eye health and vision care.”

The school has been located in Memphis since 1932.

“We are currently undergoing a $3 million redecoration of The Eye Center. We are redesigning our pediatric and adolescent clinics in order that we can serve more individuals. Our pediatric primary care services is one of the fastest growing in the last 5 to 7 years,” said said Dr. Venable. “This remodel gives us the opportunity to invest in updated technology and equipment.”

The college provides comprehensive eye health and vision care from the cradle to the golden years.