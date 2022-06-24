St. Jude honors a 60-year childhood cancer survivor, marking a milestone

The hospital said Dwight Tosh was the 17th patient treated at the hospital when it opened in 1962.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is set to honor Arkansas State Representative, Dwight Tosh at the Hospital on Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m., as he reaches the milestone of becoming the hospital's first patient to celebrate 60 years as a survivor of pediatric cancer.

The hospital said its president and CEO James R. Downing will present Tosh with a commemorative pin during the celebration.

Tosh was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, which then, was likely fatal.

St. Jude reported that over the years their work has helped childhood cancer survival rates have grown tremendously, with a current cure rate of 90% to 95% for children diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.