Know your status| How to get free STD and HIV testing this week

According to the Centers for Disease control, most new infections occur among young people between the ages of 15 and 24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recognition of STD Awareness Week, the Shelby County Health Department is offering free walk-in STD and HIV testing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14 at 814 Jefferson Ave. Suite 102.

The health department said that the free screening will be a fast track screening process available to people who are not showing any known symptoms of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Persons showing symptoms should call and schedule an appointment.

STD Awareness Week is recognized with the intent to help people understand how sexually transmitted infections impact people's lives, as well as to promote proactive methods "to prevent, test for, and be promptly treated for STIs," the health department said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, every one in five people have a sexually transmitted infection at any given time, with most new infections occurring among young adults between the ages of 15 and 24.

The Shelby County Health Department said that although STD and HIV screenings are free this week in acknowledgement of STD

Awareness Week, people can always make an appointment to receive "affordable" care and "confidential" testing.

Those seeking regular STD and HIV testing can call the Sexual Health Clinic’s appointment line at 901-222-9385 on Monday through Friday, between the hours 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.