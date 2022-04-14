How to handle stress and stay healthy

Doctors say don't give up your stress reliever because you don't think you have time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Stress can be a real issue for many, especially after the last two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while people all deal with stress in one way or another, the way they handle it can be crucial to their health.

So what can someone do to de-stress?

“Sometimes behavioral changes can make a difference. Things like making sure you're treating yourself well,” said Dr. Beth Choby, St. Francis Hospital Family Physician. “A lot of the times when we get stressed and overwhelmed, the first thing that goes are things that can help them decompress.”

Doctors said people should not give up a stress reliever because they don't think they have time. It's important to make time for oneself.

St. Francis Hospital has an online quiz to help people understand their stress levels. Find it HERE.