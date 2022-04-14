x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

How to handle stress and stay healthy

Doctors say don't give up your stress reliever because you don't think you have time.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Stress can be a real issue for many, especially after the last two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while people all deal with stress in one way or another, the way they handle it can be crucial to their health.

So what can someone do to de-stress?

“Sometimes behavioral changes can make a difference. Things like making sure you're treating yourself well,” said Dr. Beth Choby, St. Francis Hospital Family Physician. “A lot of the times when we get stressed and overwhelmed, the first thing that goes are things that can help them decompress.”

Doctors said people should not give up a stress reliever because they don't think they have time. It's important to make time for oneself.

St. Francis Hospital has an online quiz to help people understand their stress levels. Find it HERE.

Stress isn't all in your mind. It's in your body, too. Take our quiz to learn how to listen to your body's responses that can help you care for your heart. -- https://bit.ly/3pqx97O

Posted by Saint Francis Hospital - Memphis on Monday, February 22, 2021

RELATED: Pandemic took a toll on teen mental health, US study says

RELATED: Physicians across the country experience burnout amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Study: Rising blood pressure in adults tied to COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Yes, there is a new coronavirus subvariant called XE

RELATED: Shelby County, University of Memphis team up to provide mental health services for middle & high school students

RELATED: How to protect yourself from ticks and mosquitoes this spring

RELATED: Why getting a mammogram is so important for women's health

RELATED: 2 hand sanitizers recalled with labels that may be attractive to children

RELATED: Founder of mental health organization opens up about first time she attempted suicide -- She was only 12