Baptist features the MEGA Brain exhibit for stroke awareness month

Baptist Memorial Hospital's MEGA brain exhibit is the world’s only inflatable, walk-through brain exhibits. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To raise awareness of stroke symptoms and the effects strokes have on the brain, Baptist Memorial Hospital will host the world’s only inflatable, walk-through brain exhibit Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor of the hospital in the atrium courtyard.

Baptist said that the exhibit is free in honor of National Stroke Awareness month.

According to Baptist, the exhibit is “interactive”, giving visitors a close up look at the different structures of the brain, as well as educating visitors about normal brain functions, trauma, and disease.

The CDC list stroke as the fifth leading cause of death in America, causing extreme disability for adults.

Specialist believe that one of the most effective weapons against stroke is knowing what signs symptoms to look for.

Baptist shared an acronym that helps people recognize the signs of stroke immediately.

B—BALANCE: Is the stroke victim unsteady?

E—EYES: Does the person have a vision problem in one or both eyes?

F—FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side droop?

A—ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one side drift downward?

S—SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is his or her speech slurred or strange?