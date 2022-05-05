Why just remembering F-A-S-T could save a life during a stroke

“Your best outcome is if you are able to get that clot busting medication on the front end. So that's the reason we want you to come in as soon as you can even - if you wake up that way,” said Angel Pickett with Methodist North. “We still treat you if you went to bed normal and wake up and you try to get out of bed and you can’t move one side of your body - still call 911 because you are still treatable at that point.”