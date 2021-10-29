Memphis students 'Dance Across Tennessee' for Child Health Month

It's Tennessee Child Health Month, and Friday, students and organizers cut a rug for the Dance Across Tennessee event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Tennessee Child Health Month, and Friday, students and organizers cut a rug for the Dance Across Tennessee event.

It was created to show the importance of exercising, maintaining a healthy body, and eating right. This year they choose a line dance: "Casper Line Part 2."

Healthy Kids and Teens Camp Get Fit Foundation came out to get students at East High School pumped up and ready.

"One of the great ways to combat obesity is by movement and dance. Who doesn't love dance, so we are going to actually be doing line dancing today. And line dancing is for the little bitty kids, for toddlers, all the way to seniors,” said Clintonia Simmons-Nichols, Founder & CEO of Healthy Kids and Teens Camp Get Fit Foundation

Everyone stopped what they were doing across the Volunteer State at noon Friday to participate in the line dancing.