Are you ready for summer? Working out, nutrition, and lots of water should be high on your list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As summer rolls around, it’s the time when many are looking to get into better shape.

ABC24 caught up with the folks at ATC Fitness in Cordova, where many are hoping to get swimsuit ready.

“Gyms are picking up because it’s summertime. Everybody wants to be, you know, healthy and get in shape and look good for the family events coming up - the family reunions, you know, the beach parties and all that kind of stuff,” said James Holmes, ATC Fitness General Manager.

For many, working out is about living their best life.

“I work out every day at the gym,” said Ebony Harris, Fitness Enthusiast. “My best advice for somebody trying to hit the gym and get their best summer body is to just start. I feel like once you start, you will see results within two weeks. And the results will motivate you to do it more and more.”

But getting summer ready isn’t just about working out.

“Your diet is very important,” said Holmes. “Any kind of berries and fruits. The low sugar is the best kind the eat. And any kind of protein, peanut butter, Bananas, just your grains and make sure you take your vitamins every day too.”

“You know, we can work out, come to the gym every day and work out from sun up to sundown, but if you’re not giving your body the healthy nutrition that it needs, it’s pretty much going to go against the work out that you’re trying to achieve for that summer body,” said Harris.

And don’t forget – drink lots of water.

“Hydration is most important. Especially coming upon our summer months, we have to hydrate our bodies,” Harris continued. “We’re supposed to drink a gallon a day when you’re trying to work out and achieve that summer body. And that’s hard for most people with our job and trying to get the restroom breaks that we need. So I would say, get a good start. If you can start with half a gallon, that’s fine. If you’re not a water drinker, I would say start with three or four bottles of water. But it’s very important to hydrate your body and feed those muscles.”

And have a plan before you begin.

“It’s good to have a plan. That way you know what you’re doing. Kinda hold yourself accountable - if you miss a certain day or miss a body part that you’re not hitting. So it’s good to have a regiment,” said Holmes.

And those other people you might see at the gym? Don’t let them sway you.

“I know when I first started in the gym, I came in the gym and I saw hot bods. And it instantly made me want to go back home. I was like, OMG, I can’t work out like these women,” said Harris. “But I had a cool trainer that told me, those same women that are giving you anxiety, should be your boost. Should be your boost of confidence to say, you know what, I maybe can’t do what they do and may not can do it exactly how they’re doing it. But I can do what I can do. And that was enough for me.”