Family speaks out after Methodist cancels adult gender affirming surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery.

“It was a very shocking, jarring, call,” sibling Ashley Evans said. “Essentially, the surgery coordinator told us that Methodist surgery center told them that they were cancelling all trans related surgeries.”

“Knowing the gravity of the situation, it’s hard not just to feel overwhelming disappointment,” sibling Tori Evans said.

The opportunity for life-saving surgery taken away, and if they aren’t able to get Chris back on the list to get surgery soon, financial support from insurance could go away.

“Most people can understand you’re at the end of an insurance year,” Ashley said. “It’s November, December now, for us, that meant fully taking advantage of our insurance benefits to have the surgery covered more fully and this surgery was paid for, we were ready, everything was signed for on the dotted line.”

If the surgery is postponed to next year, they run the risk of not being able to use insurance and having to start financing surgery from scratch – a thought weighing heavily on the siblings minds.

“I almost can’t think about it because we’ve struggled so much this year to get to where we are and the past three years, past five years, since Chris was a young child – since Chris was in middle school – it’s so hard to even speak about what that would mean,” Ashley said.

Disappointed, but not hopeless, the Evans are pushing forward to get answers as to why the surgery was cancelled and help get their sibling get rescheduled.

“Being grateful for each other right now is going to keep our spirits up because there’s a lot to be unhappy about, obviously,” Tori said.

The Plastic Surgery Group of Memphis said they did not make the decision to cancel surgery.