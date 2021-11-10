TBI sounds alarm on drug addiction and counterfeit pills in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Department of Health, and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said Monday, there is an influx of counterfeit pills in the state's illicit drug supplies.
In a news conference, TBI Director David Rausch said the department's forensic scientists have found that half of the “oxycodone” tablets received as evidence contains fentanyl, not oxycodone.
Counterfeit pills are created to look like one thing but contain other substances, and in a growing number of cases, they contain fentanyl. And, they're being shipped everywhere, not just one part of the state.
Director Rausch also said, "Let me be clear: If you’re buying pills on the street in our state, you’re gambling with your life. Those making these pills don’t care about quality control. They only care about profiting from other peoples’ addictions."
If you or someone you know has an addiction, there is help available.
The Tennessee REDLINE is the 24/7/365 resource for substance abuse treatment referrals. Anyone can call or text 800-889-9789 for confidential referrals.