TBI sounds alarm on drug addiction and counterfeit pills in Tennessee

In a news conference, TBI Director David Rausch said the department's forensic scientists have found that half of the “oxycodone” tablets received as evidence contains fentanyl, not oxycodone.

Counterfeit pills are created to look like one thing but contain other substances, and in a growing number of cases, they contain fentanyl. And, they're being shipped everywhere, not just one part of the state.

Director Rausch also said, "Let me be clear: If you’re buying pills on the street in our state, you’re gambling with your life. Those making these pills don’t care about quality control. They only care about profiting from other peoples’ addictions."

If you or someone you know has an addiction, there is help available.