TDEC approved 2 million liquid gallons worth of waste disposal from the authority - 10 times more than previous levels.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority’s toxic pollution has been criticized by residents for years and with an oil spill of 400 cubic yards earlier in 2022, TVA contributes to some of the worst toxins in Memphis and one of the top ten worst coal ash contamination sites.

In September, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation approved an increase for TVA to increase their waste disposal from 1,000 allotted cubic yards to 10,000 cubic yards of waste disposal. That’s more than two million liquid gallons that potentially could end up in the Mississippi river.

“After a while we will have the same problem that Flint’s having,” resident James Gilland said. “Pretty much you know the kids coming up, those kids got to drink water and they got water in schools. It’s not just the water, it’s the oxygen too.”

Although TVA’s chemicals do have the potential to contaminate water, they are still well within their legal ability to dispose of 10,000 cubic yards of waste per year until 2025.

TVA isn’t the only company with potential to contaminate water, nor is it the only company contributing to the Environmental Protection Agency needing to weigh in on issues. The EPA was in Memphis recently over a sterilization facility that also emits toxic chemicals. Gilland quit his job at that facility over posted signs regarding reproductive cancer warnings.

“I left because of the [EtO] gas and the procedures that they was using and it’s causing cancer and it’s in the air in that neighborhood,” Gilland said. “I know a couple of guys that work there, they had cancer and a couple of guys that used to work there that died from cancer.”

According to the EPA Toxic Release Inventory, in 2021 Memphis had the most toxic facilities of any major city in Tennessee. Despite proximity, some of the plants emitting toxic chemicals are located within walking distance to homes and stores.

“I kind of feel like I’m being overlooked because we have to stay in that are, they don’t,” Gilland said. You might have five percent of people that work at that plant [who] stay in the area.”

He said the issues have the biggest impact on diverse communities.

“See, they’re building away from there and dumping here where the minorities are,” Gilland said. “They ain’t dumping over there by the pyramid, they ain’t dumping by the FedEx Forum, they not dumping in that area, they dumping on the other end.”