Tennessee doctors who spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation could lose their licenses

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners adopted a new policy that could result in disciplinary actions for physicians who spread misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, according to reports.

The 12-member board signed off on the policy on Sept. 21. It would keep physicians accountable for violating practice standards by suspending or revoking their licenses.

The official said they decided to sign the policy because "spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts" doctors' responsibilities. They also said it threatens to erode public trust in the medical profession, putting all patients at risk.