The Corner is a clinic continuing the fight against HIV/AIDS

Midtown's The Corner clinic dedicates itself everyday to reminding us all that AIDS and HIV can kill if not treated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There's another virus that's killing hundreds of thousands of people every year and we don't hear very much about it lately.

December first was world aids day. And one Midtown clinic dedicates itself everyday to reminding us all that AIDS and HIV can kill if not treated.

Like the Coronavirus pandemic the HIV/AIDS epidemic has brought its share of sickness and death.

Eric Paulleue of Friends for Life's The Corner says it's something we should all keep in mind.

"Here in Memphis and in Shelby County, we're third in the nation for HIV new infections. For all the folks that have an HIV infection have not had the chance to access the HIV treatment in time before HIV developed into AIDS," said Paulleue.

More than 42-million people have died from AIDS related illnesses since the first reported case in 1981.

Once thought of a gay man's disease anybody can be infected with HIV and this unassuming clinic on a Midtown corner called The Corner is where education and valuable resources to fight the infection are found.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

The Corner looks nothing like a clinic says Jacquine Rankins, one of the professionals who runs the clinic.

"So purposefully The Corner is designed as an art gallery," said Rankins.

The Corner opened it's doors on World AIDS Day, December 1st 2019.

It now serves more than 8-thousand people.

Rankins says the stigma associated with HIV is a barrier keeping people from seeking life saving treatment.

"It's a lot to do with who's going to see me. Do they know what I'm coming in here for," said Rankins.

A visit here could be a life changing experience you and those around you.

Latest numbers from the CDC show 690 per 100,000 people in Memphis and Shelby County are living with HIV.

"We have the ability to take a daily pill that prevents the infection," said Pauleue.

Pauleue is talking about a pill called PreP.

You may know it as Descovy and it helps limit the spread of HIV.

AIDS has no cure, but a strict anti-viral routine can slow the virus.

The Corner can help.