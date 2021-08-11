"The time is now to protect your family" Doctors encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated

This comes as hospitals around the U.S are seeing more soon-to-be mothers seriously ill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right now, The Centers for Disease Control is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated. This comes as hospitals around the U.S are seeing more soon-to-be mothers seriously ill.

Dr. Jacques Samson is a Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist with Baptist Memorial Hospital has several life-changing stories of pregnant women and their unborn children who died from COVID-19 complications.

“Unfortunately, I have had too many pregnant patients who have died,” said Samson. “It does something to you. I had a 24-year-old patient. I saw in the office, and I heard the cough, that classic cough. I urged her to go to the hospital. The next day she came in via ambulance and didn't survive. And unfortunately, the baby didn't make it either."

The CDC is urging moms-to-be to get the shot. New safety data on 25-hundred women showed no increase risk of miscarriage for those who received at least one shot by 20 weeks.



"It is dire that this message go out and that people feel comfortable,” said Samson. “Not only have a conversation, but to proceed with action and get vaccinated."

Preliminary: New CDC study found no increased risk of miscarriage after #COVID19 vaccination during early pregnancy. These findings can help inform discussions about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy between pregnant people & healthcare providers: https://t.co/pBVlI6STf8 pic.twitter.com/kruX8OJvyl — CDC (@CDCgov) August 11, 2021



Vaccinations rates for pregnant women are low. According the CDC, as of July 31st, only 23% of pregnant women had at least one shot.



“The fear is there, as in any pregnant pregnancy, patients are nervous to take Tylenol,” said Samson. “I can completely understand why there is a little reluctance. I know, it is a tough decision to make, but this is the right way to protect your baby by you being healthy."



According to Samson, the vaccines are safe to get in any stage of pregnancy. The vaccine side effects are the same, and they work.



"They're effective in that pregnant patients do get a robust immune response and do develop the antibodies that will not only protect them, but also protect their unborn child,” said Samson.