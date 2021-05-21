This warm weather tip could save your life

Doctor outlines potential life-saving advice for warm conditions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer is right around the corner, and that means cookouts, swimming, and high temperatures. While the sun and warm weather are nice, they can also be dangerous.

The summer months lead to an increase in cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion is when the body is unable to cool itself properly and overheats. When the body reaches more than 104 degrees, you're having a heat stroke, and that could be deadly.

“The core temperature of the body goes up almost like the child or adult is running a high fever, and that heat can cause neurological damage. One of the most common things it causes is muscle damage. When that muscle breaks down, it releases a protein called myoglobin. That myoglobin goes to the kidneys and is really toxic to the kidneys,” explained Dr. Jeff Mullins with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.