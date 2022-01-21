Thyroid issues can cause pregnancy problems

Doctors warn deficient thyroid hormones can significantly reduce people's ability to conceive, or even cause early miscarriages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health experts are raising concerns over thyroid issues and their ability to cause problems during pregnancy.

Thyroids are glands in the neck that send out thyroid hormones. These hormones control the metabolism of essentially every cell and organ in the body.

According to doctors, the body can't function without the thyroid. This can have an adverse effect on pregnant women.

"All the processes from ovulation to cervical mucus formation and your menstrual cycle are all very effected by the thyroid hormone," said Dr. Michael Podraza, who works in obstetrics and gynecology at St. Francis hospital in Memphis.