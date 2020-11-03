UAPB, Pine Bluff schools taking precautions after presumptive COVID-19 case announcement

All facilities are monitoring the situation closely. The school district said the campus will be sanitized on a daily basis.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to press releases from both the University of Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff School District, all institutions are taking necessary precautions after a presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced Wednesday afternoon.

UAPB said they have been working proactively since the first case was reported in the U.S. Chancellor Alexander convened a Coronavirus Response Team to coordinate activities that support the health and well-being of university stakeholders.

The university is urging the campus community to follow CDC guidelines for prevention.

In a release from the school district, the district said they are closely monitoring the situation.

The release said the janitorial staff and maintenance department will be sanitizing the campuses on a daily basis. They will also: