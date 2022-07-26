x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Ukrainian physicians set to tour Memphis VA Medical Center

Memphis physicians will provide Ukrainian physicians with treatment response skills that they may need in war zones as conflict with Russia continues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis VA Medical Center will welcome four Ukrainian physicians to tour its surgical and mental health units, allowing them to get exposure with treating burns and handling patients needing intensive care and trauma treatment.

The medical center will begin its tour Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at 1030 Jefferson Ave.

With the help of the Friendship Force Memphis and Exposure, which is guided by Open World program, Memphis physicians will provide Ukrainian physicians will treatment response skills that they may need in war zones

The war conflict between Ukraine and Russia is ongoing.

RELATED: Free back-to-school shots offered by Health Department, community partners

RELATED: St. Jude investing $1.4 billion more into expansion, and adding hundreds more jobs

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Shelby County identifies first case of monkeypox