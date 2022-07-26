Ukrainian physicians set to tour Memphis VA Medical Center

Memphis physicians will provide Ukrainian physicians with treatment response skills that they may need in war zones as conflict with Russia continues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis VA Medical Center will welcome four Ukrainian physicians to tour its surgical and mental health units, allowing them to get exposure with treating burns and handling patients needing intensive care and trauma treatment.

The medical center will begin its tour Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at 1030 Jefferson Ave.

With the help of the Friendship Force Memphis and Exposure, which is guided by Open World program, Memphis physicians will provide Ukrainian physicians will treatment response skills that they may need in war zones