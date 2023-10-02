University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine hosts health fair with free services

The fair will be at the Green Law Park Community Center in Memphis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and is available to anyone who shows up.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday morning in Memphis, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine will host a health fair, and they have a variety of free services that they will be providing for the community.

The fair will be at the Green Law Park Community Center in Memphis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is available to anyone who shows up.

There are no special requirements, just show up at the Health Hub on Mill Avenue.

It is a very unique health fair because it focuses on changing the way people view health care by providing a number of resources and health coaches as a means to improve health behavior.

The students at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine are partnering with the Health Hub for their first health fair.

The Health Hub which was established by the college of medicine serves as an entry point to primary care for people in underserved areas of Memphis and Shelby County.

The main goal is to empower the community through education, health information, and services - some of which include dermatology, cardiology, sexual health, pediatrics, physical therapy and so much more.

UTHSC College of Medicine Medical Student Adegbemisola Khadijat Aregbe said, “I am so excited that members of our community are passionate about improving health services for people. All of this is free and it’s to my utmost pleasure that all of this is from members of the community - is passionate about seeing the Memphis community become healthier. That’s the whole goal of this.”

If you are not able to make it to the health fair on Saturday morning between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can still get assistance through the Health Hub, which also offers some of the services that will be at the health fair.