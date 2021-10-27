UTHSC will open health hub in Uptown on Saturday

It's the first of what hopefully will be a series of locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center's College of Medicine will open its first UTHSC Health Hub on Saturday, October 30th at 10am in Uptown at 534 North Second Street.

The UTHSC Health Hub is a neighborhood-based approach to improving health status and outcomes in underserved areas in the community. It is the first of what is hoped will be series of locations established by the UTHSC College of Medicine to provide convenient primary care in underserved areas of Memphis and Shelby County. The care will focus on three conditions – obesity, hypertension, and diabetes – which all are linked to increased deaths from many diseases, including COVID-19.

The hub will be staffed by certified health coaches, who have been trained through UTHSC’s health coach training and certification program. They will offer the following services: screening for obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes; support for behavioral change and chronic disease and lifestyle management; and assistance for patients in getting access to essential primary and behavioral care.

“We’re using a new model of care for deploying health coaches in neighborhoods to help with early screening of people at risk for stroke and heart attack, and to provide coaching around healthy eating, physical activity, taking medications appropriately, and tobacco cessation,” said Jim Bailey, director of the Center for Health Systems Improvement and the Tennessee Population Health Consortium at UTHSC.

Preliminary results from the MODEL (Management of Diabetes in Everyday Life) study, found 84% of 259 patients randomized to a health coaching program stuck with it, enjoyed having a health coach, and reported improvements in diabetes self-care, medication adherence, motivation, and satisfaction with overall care.

The UTHSC Health Hub at Uptown will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.