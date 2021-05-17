Vanderbilt University to require COVID-19 vaccination for fall 2021 students

Officials said the requirement will apply for all undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students headed to Vanderbilt University for the 2021-2022 school year will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a release from officials.

They said the requirement will apply to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students in the fall. The requirement will be handled similarly to other policies requiring students to receive vaccinations, which require students to submit immunization records for varicella, MMR and other kinds of illnesses.

Vanderbilt University also played a significant role in developing COVID-19 vaccines. Researchers performed clinical trial analysis and reporting to help develop the Moderna vaccine. Dolly Parton also received her vaccine at Vanderbilt University.

“Our plans for a robust fall semester give us hope for a future past COVID-19, but we can only achieve our goals through continued diligence and recognition of important safety precautions like getting vaccinated,” said Eric Kopstain, vice chancellor for administration.

The university also offers students, faculty and staff opportunities to receive the vaccine. Officials worked with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to give people a chance to make appointments for the vaccine, and the Student Health Center also announced that it will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting May 24 by appointment only.

Officials said more details about the vaccination requirement will be shared during the summer, such as how to provide proof of having received a vaccine and requesting an exemption from the requirement.