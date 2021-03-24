Variant first seen in the U.K. speedily spreading in Shelby County

Doctors say an increase in the variant originally found in the U.K. could lead to another wave of infections.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The COVID variant from the U.K. is spreading with speed in Shelby County.

Doctors are urging residents to get vaccinated and remain vigilant.

“The U.K. variant is spreading very rapidly in our county as it is in the nation,” said Dr. Manoj Jain, an infectious disease specialist who is advising the city of Memphis,

Jain says the variant discovered in the U.K is 50% more transmissible than the original strain.

Also, the mortality rate is higher.

“Last month we saw about 15% of the positives being the U.K. variant that has increase to about 30%.”

An infectious disease specialist who advises the city of Memphis says the the variant which originated from the U.K. is speedily spreading in Shelby County. @LocalMemphis — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) March 24, 2021

Dr. Jain said this isn’t anything surprising, doctors knew this particular strain would become the predominant one but what’s concerning is how quickly it has come.

“It’s really a race between the vaccine and the virus," Jain said. "If we can get enough people vaccinated the mutant strain will not have a chance to become the predominant strain or the one that causes a new wave.”

The announcement of adults 16 and older being able to get vaccinated in Shelby County is key.

One of the major reasons Jain said accelerating the vaccination process is important is to prevent the mutant strain from spreading more rapidly.

“We will have plenty of supply but there won’t be enough demand. What people really need to think about is that when they get vaccinated they’re not just doing it for themselves but they’re protecting their family.”

Jain cautioned that those in Shelby County should remain vigilant when it comes to the coronavirus.