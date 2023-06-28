'Wall of Recipients' brings inspiration to the Mid-South Transplant Foundation

On the wall in the lobby are pictures of recipients who know first-hand how donations have changed their lives.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Transplant Foundation celebrating the miracle of donation with it's new 'Wall of Recipients.’

The foundation said there are more than 100,000 people around the country in need of a life-saving transplant, and 4,000 live in the Mid-South.

On the wall are pictures of recipients who know first-hand how donations have changed their lives. Alex Ginsburg photographed the recipients for the wall, which the staff said serves as an inspiration for the work they do.

"We're proud of our work saving and enhancing lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation in the counties we serve in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. We hope more people will register as organ and tissue donors so more lives can be saved,” said Kim Van Frank, Executive Director of the Mid-South Transplant Foundation.

The 'Wall of Recipients' is in the lobby at the foundation’s office on Centerview Parkway in Cordova.